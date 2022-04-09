Paul Merson states his prediction for Everton v Man United

Paul Merson is backing Everton to beat Manchester United at Goodison Park on Saturday afternoon.

Manchester United are in seventh position but just a mere three points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur in the race to secure Champions League football next season.

The Red Devils are still in contention to secure fourth spot despite winning just one of their last four Premier League games to continue their inconsistent performances under Ralf Rangnick.

Manchester United managed to rescue a 1-1 draw with Leicester City last weekend after Fred cancelled out Kelechi Iheanacho’s opener at Old Trafford.

Everton are facing relegation from the Premier League for the first time in their history following a 3-2 loss to Burnley at Turf Moor mid-week.

Frank Lampard’s side will start the Premier League weekend in 17th position but just a point ahead of relegation rivals Burnley.

The Toffees have lost five of their last six top-flight fixtures to struggle under the Chelsea FC legend.

Former Arsenal midfielder Merson believes Everton will spring a surprise and secure a 2-1 win against Manchester United in Saturday’s early kick-off at Old Trafford.

“Manchester United are just all over the place at the moment, they weren’t good enough against Leicester City last weekend,” Merson told Sportskeeda.

Merson added: “Everton’s next few games are absolutely atrocious and I think they’ll probably get relegated if they lose this one, as Burnley’s run-in looks a lot simpler on paper.

“After this game, they have Leicester twice, Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal to play till the end of the campaign along with other teams. You can call me mad, but I can see the Toffees getting all three points here.”

Manchester United have won 37 of their 46 meetings against Everton in the Premier League.

Everton held Manchester United to a 1-1 stalemate in their previous meeting at Old Trafford back in October after Andros Townsend cancelled out Anthony Martial’s opener.

Rangnick’s side will take on Norwich City at Old Trafford next weekend.

