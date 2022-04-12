Gary Lineker reacts to Timo Werner’s goal as Chelsea FC lose 5-4 to Real Madrid on aggregate

Gary Lineker admitted he was pleased for Timo Werner after the Chelsea FC striker scored in their 5-4 aggregate defeat by Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-final at The Bernabeu on Tuesday night.

Chelsea FC travelled to the Spanish capital with a 3-1 first-leg deficit to overturn after France international Karim Benzema netted a scintillating hat-trick against the Premier League side in London last week.

The Blues made a bright start when Mason Mount broke the deadlock with a precise finish in the 15th minute after Werner teed up the England international to break past the Real Madrid defence and score his second Champions League goal of the season.

Chelsea FC were 2-0 up in the 51st minute when Antonio Rudiger’s header beat former Blues goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois to leave Thomas Tuchel’s men on the brink of an incredible comeback at the Bernabeu Stadium.

Werner managed to net Chelsea FC’s third goal with a clinical finish to put the away side ahead in the tie for the first time.

Rodrygo came off the bench to pull one back for the hosts and level the tie at 4-4 on aggregate before Benzema netted the decisive goal in the 96th minute.

Former Spurs striker Lineker took to Twitter to praise Werner for his goal as Chelsea FC won 3-2 on the night but lost 5-4 on aggregate.

Lineker wrote on Twitter: “Wow, what a comeback from @ChelseaFC. So pleased for Timo Werner. Incredible.”

Lineker went on to add after Benzema’s winner: “What a game. The Champions League rarely disappoints.”

Chelsea FC will take on Crystal Palace in the FA Cup quarter-final at Wembley on Sunday evening.

