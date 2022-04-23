‘Huge’: Gary Lineker reacts to Arsenal’s 3-1 win over Man United

Gary Lineker took to social media to acknowledge a “huge” win for Arsenal after their 3-1 victory over Manchester United lifted them back into the top four.

The Gunners made it back to back wins in the top flight following their win over Chelsea FC in midweek and moved above Tottenham, who travel to take on Brentford later on Saturday.

Arsenal took the lead in the third minute when Nuno Tavares tapped home from close range following an error from Raphael Varane in the box.

The north Londoners then doubled their lead in the 32nd minute when Bukayo Saka dispatched his penalty after he was bundled down by Alex Telles in the box, with the spot-kick having been awarded after a VAR review.

Manchester United pulled a goal back in the 34th minute when Cristiano Ronaldo expertly turned home Nemanja Matic’s cross.

Bruno Fernandes missed a penalty in the 57th minute, and Granit Xhaka then made the points secure for the Gunners when he fired home a long-range effort.

With the race for Champions League qualification hotting up, former England star Lineker took to Twitter after the final whistle to deliver his verdict.

Lineker wrote: “Huge win for Arsenal in their pursuit of a top four spot. The north London derby is going to be tasty.”

Speaking after the game, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta said: “It was a crucial game for us after two-and-a-half days to recover from a big performance and result at Stamford Bridge.

“We wanted to win again and we knew how important our fans would be. They really made it happen with the energy they played with and the spirit they have in the team.”

Arsenal, who travel to take on West Ham United in the Premier League next weekend, will face Tottenham Hotspur away from home on Thursday 12 May.

