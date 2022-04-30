Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Leeds United v Man City

Mark Lawrenson is tipping Manchester City to ease to a 2-0 win over Leeds United at Elland Road to maintain their position at the top of the Premier League table on Saturday evening.

The Citizens are sitting at the top of the Premier League table and a point ahead of their title rivals Liverpool FC as Pep Guardiola’s side look to retain their top-flight crown.

Manchester City endured a taxing first leg of their Champions League semi-final against Real Madrid as the English champions narrowly edged to a 4-3 win in front of their home supporters despite the brilliance of Karim Benzema.

The Eastlands outfit have won four of their past six Premier League games but the Citizens have dropped points in stalemates with Crystal Palace and Liverpool FC to cast doubt on their ability to hold off Klopp’s side.

Leeds are in the midst of a relegation battle involving Burnley and Everton after the Yorkshire side were only able to secure a point in a draw with Crystal Palace in their game in hand over their rivals mid-week.

BBC Sport pundit Lawrenson is predicting that Manchester City will ease to a 2-0 win over Leeds at Elland Road to maintain their slender lead at the top of the table.

“Some people are looking at this as a banana skin for the leaders, but I don’t see it that way,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“Leeds still only play one way. I know Jesse Marsch has changed it a little bit since replacing Marcelo Bielsa as manager in February but they are still hyper-intensive, and still work really hard.

“I think City are too good for that to work against them, and it doesn’t help that Leeds really lack a striker while Patrick Bamford is out. I can see Pep Guardiola’s side keeping them at arm’s length, and just picking them off.

“City’s biggest win of the season so far came when they beat Leeds 7-0 at Etihad Stadium in December. We won’t see the same scoreline on Saturday, but they should still control the game and win comfortably.”

Manchester City were 7-0 winners against Leeds in the reverse fixture back in December.

The Citizens will make the return trip to Real Madrid in the second leg of their Champions League semi-final on Wednesday.

