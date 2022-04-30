Paul Merson states his prediction for Leeds v Man City

Paul Merson is predicting that Manchester City will easily beat Leeds United at Elland Road on Saturday evening to maintain their lead at the top of the Premier League table.

The Citizens were 4-3 winners against Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday night to leave their hopes of reaching a second successive final in the balance.

Manchester City have won four of their last six Premier League games, dropping points in stalemates with their bitter rivals Liverpool FC and Crystal Palace.

The Eastlands outfit will start the Premier League weekend with a slender point lead over Liverpool FC but the Reds could hoist themselves to the top of the table for a couple of hours if Jurgen Klopp’s side beat Newcastle United in the lunchtime kick-off.

Pep Guardiola’s men have the best away record in the Premier League, having collected an impressive 39 points from 16 games and losing just once to Tottenham Hotspur at the start of the season.

Former Arsenal midfielder Merson is tipping Manchester City to secure a 3-0 win against Leeds at Elland Road on Saturday evening.

“Even in their biggest game next week, I couldn’t possibly name a Manchester City eleven!” Merson told Sportskeeda. “Their squad is so big – it’s ridiculous. I don’t think they’ll have much of a problem with the Real Madrid game.

“I see nothing but a City win here. Liverpool will probably win their game, so this is another massive match for them. Leeds have been harder to beat since their new manager has come in, but I don’t see how they’ll stop Manchester City.”

Manchester City were 7-0 winners against Leeds in the return fixture back in December thanks to goals from Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Kevin de Bruyne, Riyad Mahrez, John Stones and Nathan Ake.

