Alan Shearer makes Andy Robertson claim after Liverpool FC’s 2-0 win over Everton

Alan Shearer believes Andy Robertson deserves to be a contender for the Premier League’s player of the season award after the Scottish defender scored in Liverpool FC’s 2-0 win over Everton at Anfield on Sunday afternoon.

The Reds struggled to find their footing in the first half due to an Everton side who sat back and looked to frustrate Jurgen Klopp’s side in the Merseyside derby as Liverpool FC looked to move to within a point of leaders Manchester City.

However, the Liverpool FC manager brought on Luis Diaz and Divock Origi in the 60th minute in a bid to unlock the Everton defence – and the German head coach’s substitutions worked within two minutes as the hosts finally made the breakthrough.

Mohamed Salah combined with Origi before the Egypt international’s cross found Robertson at the back post and the Scotland international scored his second goal of the 2021-22 Premier League season in the 62nd minute.

Origi sealed three points in the 85th minute when the Belgian striker headed past Jordan Pickford at close range to ensure Liverpool FC remain on Manchester City’s coattails in the title race with five games to go.

The Premier League’s record goal-scorer Shearer took to Twitter to suggest that Robertson should be a contender to win the player of the season award.

Shearer wrote on Twitter: “Got to be a player of the season contender Andy Robertson? #LIVEVE”

Robertson has netted two goals and has made 10 assists in 26 games in the Premier League this term.

Liverpool FC will take on Villarreal in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final on Wednesday.

