Jamie Carragher raves about Divock Origi after Liverpool FC’s 2-0 win over Everton

Jamie Carragher named Divock Origi as his man of the match after Liverpool FC’s 2-0 win over Everton in the Merseyside derby on Sunday afternoon.

Jurgen Klopp made just two changes to the Liverpool FC team that beat Manchester United 4-0 on Tuesday night as Diogo Jota and Naby Keita replaced Luis Diaz and Jordan Henderson in the starting XI.

Liverpool FC struggled to breakdown a stubborn Everton side intent on frustrating the hosts in the first half – and they continued to be frustrated in the opening 15 minutes of the second half before Klopp opted to turn to Diaz and Divock Origi.

The Premier League title contenders made the breakthrough in the 62nd minute when Mohamed Salah and Origi combined before Andy Robertson headed past Jordan Pickford from the Egypt international’s cross.

The Belgium international is expected to leave Liverpool FC at the end of the 2021-22 Premier League season when Origi’s current deal at the six-time European champions will expire.

And Origi, who has a superb record in the Merseyside derby throughout his Reds career, sealed three points in the 85th minute when the Belgian striker headed past Pickford at close range from Diaz’s ambitious bicycle kick.

Asked to name his man of the match in the final seconds of the Merseyside derby, Carragher said: “Divock Origi.”

Asked by Sky Sports commentator whether Robertson was a more suitable candidate for the man of the match award, Carragher added:

“[Robertson] got the goal and made a vital clearance at one end. But for the limited minutes he was on the pitch, Origi was involved in the first goal and he got the goal that wins it.”

Liverpool FC will take on Villarreal in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final on Wednesday night.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip