Jamie Carragher questions Liverpool FC manager about Mohamed Salah decision

Jamie Carragher has questioned Jurgen Klopp’s decision to start Mohamed Salah in Liverpool FC’s 2-2 draw with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The Egypt international was named as part of Klopp’s front three alongside Sadio Mane and Diogo Jota despite Salah’s goal drought over the past month or so.

Salah hadn’t scored from open play in over 12 hours of competitive football before Sunday’s top-of-the-table clash at Manchester City.

The 29-year-old extended his run without a goal but Salah did provide a brilliant assist for Mane’s equaliser at the start of the second half.

Diogo Jota scored his 21st goal of the season in all competitions to cancel out Kevin De Bruyne’s deflected strike before Mane restored parity after Gabriel Jesus had edged Manchester City back into the lead.

Roberto Firmino and Luis Diaz were introduced in the second half as Liverpool FC looked to find a winner to put Klopp’s men in control of the Premier League title race but the game finished in a stalemate.

Sky Sports pundit Carragher questioned whether Klopp should have started Diaz or Firmino ahead of Salah considering the African forward’s poor form.

“I think it’s a physical thing and a mental thing and he’s got to come out of it really quickly,” Carragher told Sky Sports. “But I was very surprised he played midweek against Benfica, I really was.

“I know the Champions League is huge, but I think it was a mistake by Jurgen Klopp to play him, I’d love him to be really fresh here [against Manchester City].

“He played the first 60, 70 minutes [against Benfica] and again it wasn’t great, so you’re coming into this game thinking, ‘Mo Salah isn’t at his best, another game where he hasn’t played particularly well and not scored’.

“I’d have liked him to be a bit more fresher today. Sooner or later he’ll turn up because he is what he is, one of the greatest players in the world.”

Salah has scored 20 times and has made 11 assists in 29 games in the Premier League this season, while the African forward has netted eight times in nine Champions League appearances.

Meanwhile, speaking after Sunday’s game, Liverpool FC captain Jordan Henderson insisted the the Reds are still in the title race.

“It was an intense game, which we knew it would be,” said Henderson.

“We knew it would be tough coming here, a fantastic team, but we wanted to come here and give it everything and try to get the win.

“Unfortunately, we couldn’t do that, but at the same time we didn’t lose the game. Of course we wanted to do better, but it’s not the end of the world, we’re still in the race. So, yeah, positives and negatives.”

Liverpool FC will face Benfica in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final at Anfield on Wednesday night.

