‘Perfection’: Peter Crouch raves about Liverpool FC star during 3-1 win at Benfica

Peter Crouch singled out Trent Alexander-Arnold for special praise after his brilliant pass led to Liverpool FC’s second goal in their 3-1 win at Benfica in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

The Reds headed into the first leg of their quarter-final clash on the back of their 2-0 victory over Watford at the weekend as they kept themselves a point behind Manchester City in the race for the Premier League title.

Jurgen Klopp’s men took the lead in the 17th minute in Portugal when Ibrahima Konate headed home Andy Robertson’s corner to bag his first goal for Liverpool FC.

The Merseyside outfit then went 2-0 up in the 34th minute in Portugal when Sadio Mane fired home Luis Diaz’s headed cross, after Alexander-Arnold’s fine pass had picked out the January signing in the box.

Alexander-Arnold was in good form once again for the Reds and former Liverpool FC star Crouch was quick to praise the England international for his role in Liverpool FC’s second goal.

Speaking over footage of Mane’s goal at half-time on BT Sport, Crouch said: “It’s such a lovely goal. Trent’s vision and execution of it – perfection to Diaz.

“Diaz’s awareness – and Mane’s in the right place at the right time. It was a beautifully worked goal.”

Benfica pulled a goal back early in the second half when Konate’s error in the box allowed Darwin Nunez to finish from close range in the box.

However, Diaz restored the visitors’ two-goal cushion in the 87th minute when he latched onto Naby Keita’s deflected through pass and rounded the goalkeeper before slotting home.

England legend Gary Lineker was impressed by Diaz’s finish as he continued his strong start to life at Anfield.

Posting on Twitter after Diaz’s goal, Lineker wrote: “Superb goal from Diaz should seal it for @LFC. What a signing.”

Next up for Liverpool FC is their crunch showdown with Premier League title rivals Manchester City at The Etihad on Sunday afternoon, before the return leg of their Champions League tie against Benfica at Anfield on Wednesday night next week.

