Glen Johnson delivers verdict on Liverpool FC’s title hopes after Man City draw

Glen Johnson believes that Liverpool FC are still on course to win the Premier League title this season.

The Reds played out a thrilling 2-2 draw with Manchester City in Sunday’s Premier League showdown at The Etihad as Jurgen Klopp’s men twice came from behind to claim a point from the title clash.

Both sides had chances to win the game but it ended up all square, leaving Manchester City a single point ahead of the Reds heading into the final seven games of the season.

With Liverpool FC just a point behind Pep Guardiola’s men and currently boasting a superior goal difference, the title race looks set for a thrilling climax in the coming weeks.

Now, former Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC star Johnson has stated his belief that the Reds are still able to pip City to the title this season.

Asked if he thinks that Liverpool FC can still overcome City and win the title, Johnson told bettingodds.com: “Yes, absolutely.

“It’s a shame because both teams are good enough to win the Premier League. The standard of the game shows you where the two teams are at. Either team could have won that game, it was just two giants going toe to toe, and right now I don’t think anyone can pick the winner of the league just yet.

“Both Liverpool and Manchester City would probably win every league around the world. Even with the top four, to be honest, I think the standard of the Premier League has really escalated.”

Meanwhile, Liverpool FC are currently preparing for their Champions League showdown against Benfica in the second leg of their quarter-final tie at Anfield on Wednesday night.

The Reds lead the tie 3-1 after having claimed a victory in the first leg in Portugal last week.

After that, the Merseyside outfit will turn their attentions towards another clash with City – this time in the FA Cup semi-finals at Wembley on Saturday afternoon.

