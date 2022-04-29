Jamie Carragher predicts which trophy Liverpool FC will win this season

Jamie Carragher is convinced that Liverpool FC will win the Champions League this season after their victory over Villarreal on Wednesday night.

The Merseyside outfit took a big stride towards reaching the Champions League final thanks to their 2-0 win over Villarreal at Anfield in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final clash.

The Reds will now prepare to head to Spain for the return leg on Tuesday night as they bid to set up a final showdown with either Real Madrid or Manchester City.

Liverpool FC, who have already lifted the League Cup trophy this season, are back in Premier League action on Saturday lunchtime when they take on Newcastle United, with the Reds currently just a point behind leaders Manchester City in the table.

Liverpool FC legend Carragher is not fully convinced that the Reds will win the Premier League this season – but he is expecting the Merseyside outfit to claim Champions League glory.

Speaking to CBS Sports after Liverpool FC’s win over Villarreal, Carragher said: “I think Liverpool will win the Champions League. The league I’m not so sure, Manchester City have the slight advantage in that if they win all their games they’ve won the league.

“This weekend is absolutely vital in terms of the Premier League. That is a tough assignment for Liverpool, the turnaround hours wise the manager has mentioned.

“If Liverpool can get through this weekend still being in the same position they’re in with with Manchester City I still think they’ve got a great chance with the league but that’s up to Manchester City.

“But the Champions League, it feels like it’s Liverpool’s competition and they’ve got one foot in the final and I don’t think anyone else can say that.

“I think Madrid will go through. When you miss that many chances in the first leg you have got a massive problem. It’s a big standout game.”

Liverpool FC last won the Champions League back in 2019, when they beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 in the final.

The Reds are also competing for the FA Cup title this season, with Jurgen Klopp’s side having set up a final encounter with Chelsea FC at Wembley next month.

Meanwhile, Liverpool FC boss Klopp praised Sadio Mane after the Senegal international helped to fire the Reds to victory over Villarreal on Wednesday night.

“Wow! He plays an outstanding season, Sadio is an outstanding player,” said Klopp. “He is world-class and played again a really good game for us. Sadio wants to contribute, Sadio wants to help the team and that’s what I love most of all.”

