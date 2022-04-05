Garth Crooks has praised the influence of Joe Gomez after the defender notched up an assist in Liverpool FC’s 2-0 win over Watford in the Premier League on Saturday.

The 24-year-old played for the full 90 minutes in Saturday’s Premier League clash at Anfield and set up Diogo Jota for the Reds’ opener on Merseyside in the 22nd minute.

Liverpool FC then cemented the victory to temporarily move top of the Premier League table thanks to Fabinho’s penalty late in the second half.

Gomez has only recently made his return to action in the Reds side after having missed most of last season due to a knee problem.

Former Tottenham star Crooks was delighted by Gomez’s performance on Saturday and now wants to see the England international given a regular run in the first team until the end of the season.

Picking Gomez in his team of the week, Crooks wrote in his BBC Sport column: “Great to see Joe Gomez back in the Liverpool line-up.

“Injuries have blighted his career but the way he was spraying those balls into the Watford goal area for Diogo Jota to attack was just mesmerising.

“Gomez needs a run of league games to get him back to the form that made him a certainty for international selection.

“There are very few English defenders who can play anywhere across the back four but Gomez can. He is a rare talent and on his day quite brilliant.”

Gomez will be hoping to make his second Champions League start of the season on Tuesday night when the Reds travel to take on Benfica in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie.

The defender has only started eight games in all competitions for Jurgen Klopp’s side this term and will be hoping to feature more regularly until the end of the campaign.

Liverpool FC are then in Premier League action on Sunday with a huge fixture against title rivals Manchester City at The Etihad.

