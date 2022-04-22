Roy Keane predicts where Liverpool FC, Man City are going to finish

Roy Keane is backing Manchester City to edge to the Premier League title ahead of Liverpool FC this season.

The Citizens currently remain in the driving seat to claim the trophy after they were 3-0 winners over Brighton and Hove Albion at The Etihad on Wednesday night.

That win lifted Pep Guardiola’s men back above Liverpool FC and into top spot in the table after the Reds had thrashed Manchester United 4-0 on Tuesday to temporarily move above their title rivals.

Liverpool FC and Manchester City look set to play out an exciting end to the campaign, with just one point separating the two teams with six games left to play, and the Reds boasting the superior goal difference as things stand.

Manchester City will take on Watford at The Etihad on Saturday, before Liverpool FC host Everton at Anfield on Sunday afternoon.

Former Manchester United star Keane feels that Manchester City are set to “edge” out Liverpool FC in the title race and defend their crown this season.

Speaking to Sky Sports this week, Keane said: “I still think Manchester City will edge it. I just think they are good enough to win all their games. It’s as simple as that.

“Liverpool obviously have a lot of momentum and are a fantastic side, but I just think City will edge it.”

Meanwhile, Liverpool FC legend Jamie Carragher believes that the away fixtures that both clubs will face in the coming weeks could end up deciding the title race.

“I look at the away games both teams have, and they are games you would expect them to win, but you know at this stage even a draw is almost like the end of the world,” said Carragher. “You feel like the title is gone if someone draws a game.

“They are the types of games, maybe after a Champions League semi-final, Liverpool have got Newcastle at 12:30 and just maybe, if the game catches up with you, you draw an away game 1-1. You can have games like that even if you play well and you are just unlucky or the goalkeeper plays well.

“I just look at the away games both teams have got and that’s where one side could drop something. That’s all it could take, one team drawing a game off the back of a Champions League game. They just run out of steam, or you get a player sent off.

“I can see it happening that someone drops points in an away game, but I don’t know who.”

