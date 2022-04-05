Mohamed Salah has ‘change of mind’ about Liverpool FC contract – report

Mohamed Salah is close to committing his future to Liverpool FC after having a “change of mind” about his contractual situation, according to reports in the British media.

The Mirror is reporting that the Egypt international is now close to penning a new contract with the Merseyside outfit, and that his new deal is set to keep him at Anfield for the rest of his career.

There has been some speculation about the forward’s future in recent weeks, with the 29-year-old’s current deal set to expire in the summer of 2023.

The article, though, now reports that Salah is prepared to commit himself to a new deal at Anfield. The story claims that Anfield bosses had feared the worst after Salah initially rejected new terms which would have earned him around £400,000 per week.

However, the player is now said to be ready to “compromise” on his initial requests and accept a deal below his original demands of a wage packet worth around £500,000 per week.

The deal could also involve an extra year on top of the three that have already been discussed, according to the story.

The story claims that the “affection” shown for him by Liverpool FC fans following Egypt’s failure to qualify for the 2022 World Cup has helped to convince him that staying at Anfield is the right decision.

Salah has been in sensational form for Liverpool FC once again this season, with the forward having scored 20 goals and made 10 assists in 28 Premier League games for the Reds. He has also netted eight times in the cup competitions for the Merseyside outfit.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip