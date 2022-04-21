Paul Scholes has heaped praise on Thiago Alcantara following his sparkling performance in midfield for Liverpool FC in their 4-0 victory over Manchester United on Tuesday night.

The Spain international produced a sumptuous display in the middle of the park for the Reds as he helped Jurgen Klopp’s men to secure a dominant victory over their bitter rivals and continue their push for the title.

Thiago left the pitch to a standing ovation at Anfield when he was substituted in the 80th minute of the Premier League clash.

And former Manchester United midfielder Scholes was clearly impressed by what he saw from the Liverpool FC star during the clash against the Red Devils.

Speaking to Premier League Productions, as quoted by HITC, on Tuesday night, Scholes said: “I love watching Thiago. They [the Man United players] have just watched Thiago, like we have.

“They might as well sat with us in the stands. Watching him completely dictate the pace of play, where the ball is going and who he is going to give it to.”

Meanwhile, Liverpool Echo reporter Paul Gorst revealed that Scholes was among those to give Thiago a standing ovation on Tuesday night as he left the pitch.

Posting on his Twitter account during the game, Gorst wrote: “Keita is coming on for Thiago. Standing ovation for him and even a clap of appreciation from Paul Scholes next to me. He recognises a midfield masterclass when he sees one.”

Asked about Thiago’s performance at his post-match news conference on Tuesday night, Jurgen Klopp said: “Thiago played a good game. That’s his quality. With quality obviously comes responsibility, so if you are good you better play good as well. That’s what he did tonight really, again.”

The 31-year-old Thiago has scored two goals and made two assists in 30 games for Liverpool FC in all competitions so far this season.

The midfielder will be hoping to be involved when the Reds take on Everton at Anfield in Sunday’s Merseyside derby clash.

