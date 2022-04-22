‘We’re not stupid’: Pep Guardiola makes admission about Liverpool FC in title race

Pep Guardiola has warned his Manchester City players that he thinks Liverpool FC will win the title if the Citizens drop any points in their remaining games.

The stage is set for a thrilling conclusion to the Premier League campaign, with Manchester City currently a single point ahead of Liverpool FC at the top of the table with six games left to play.

Manchester City reclaimed top spot in the Premier League on Wednesday night thanks to their 3-0 victory over Brighton and Hove Albion at The Etihad, after Liverpool FC had moved above them with their 4-0 thrashing of Manchester United the day before.

The Citizens will now aim to pull three points clear of Liverpool FC when they take on Watford at The Etihad on Saturday afternoon, before Liverpool FC host Everton in the Merseyside derby on Sunday.

Manchester City boss Guardiola has now stated his belief that Liverpool FC are going to win their remaining six games, meaning that the Citizens cannot afford to drop any points if they want to defend their title.

Speaking to BBC Sport after Wednesday’s win over Brighton, Guardiola said: “We are not stupid. If we draw, drop just two points, Liverpool will be champions.

“If we win all our games we will be champions. The players know it. We know the tough games we have and we must try to perform like today and win them all.

“If we do that we will celebrate, if not we will congratulate Liverpool.”

Meanwhile, former Manchester United defender Gary Neville is tipping Liverpool FC to win the title ahead of City this season because he feels that Jurgen Klopp’s men have an edge in the title race right now in terms of momentum.

“I think Liverpool [will win it] because of the momentum and the spirit, and also Man City not having that striker could hurt them at some point,” Neville told Sky Sports this week.

“I also think how City do in the Champions League will impact their Premier League challenge. I think the Champions League is a big one for Pep Guardiola and those players after what happened last year.

“But to be fair, Liverpool put City under unbelievable pressure a few seasons ago and City withstood it. So, they could withstand it again and prove us all wrong, but I just think, at this moment in time, the momentum seems to be with Liverpool.”

