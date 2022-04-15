Jurgen Klopp has lavished praise on Sadio Mane, describing the Liverpool FC attacker as a “machine” and a “legend”.

Mane scored Liverpool FC’s second equaliser in their 2-2 draw with Manchester City on Sunday, netting his 16th goal of the season in all competitions on his 30th birthday.

The Senegal international has been in excellent form this term and has netted 19 goals and made three assists in 47 games for club and country so far this season.

Mane was given a much-needed rest on Wednesday night as he started on the bench and only came on to play the final 24 minutes of Liverpool FC’s thrilling 3-3 Champions League draw with Benfica at Anfield.

Ahead of the European tie, Klopp singled out Mane for special praise following his recent excellent form for the Merseyside outfit.

Writing in his programme notes before the clash against Benfica at Anfield, Klopp said: “Everyone who played for us on the day contributed to an important result, but I did want to pick out Sadio.

“It was his 30th birthday on the day of the game and he still looks as fresh and vibrant as when he joined this club as a younger professional.

“He is a machine. What he has done for this club and continues to do puts him in the bracket of ‘legend’. For Liverpool and Senegal he is playing to his highest level possible.

“What’s exciting is how he is getting better and stronger. When you see how he looks after himself and his commitment to his profession, turning 30 for him really is only a number.

“His attitude and character are elite. We are so appreciative of him and I know for sure the levels he reaches at the moment are not the peak – there is even more to come from this very special player.”

Liverpool FC will face Villarreal in the Champions League semi-finals later this month and Reds captain Jordan Henderson warned his team-mates about underestimating the threat posed by Unai Emery’s side.

“They’ve knocked out Juventus [and] Bayern [Munich] – two very good sides,” said Henderson. “They’re a very good team in their own right. That’ll be a very difficult tie – both legs.

“We need to be 100 per cent ready, give it everything and hopefully we can progress to the final.”

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip