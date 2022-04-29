Unai Emery fires warning at Liverpool FC ahead of trip to Villarreal

Unai Emery has told Liverpool FC that they should expect to “suffer more” during their return leg against Villarreal in Spain on Tuesday night next week.

The Reds will head to Spain for the second leg of their Champions League semi-final clash after Jurgen Klopp’s men claimed an impressive 2-0 victory over the visitors at Anfield on Wednesday night to take a big step towards the final.

After a goalless first half, Pervis Estupinan’s own goal in the 53rd minute and Sadio Mane’s strike two minutes later settled the game for the Reds, who are chasing a quadruple of major trophies this season.

Liverpool FC will take on Newcastle United in the Premier League at St James’ Park on Saturday lunchtime, before they prepare for their trip to Spain on Tuesday night.

Villarreal boss Emery admitted that his team can have no complaints about Wednesday’s result, but he has warned the Reds to expect a difficult return leg away from home next week.

Speaking after the game, Emery said: “We can’t tell nothing about the victory because they deserve it. The first half for us was really good.

“They had two or three chances to score. But the second half was the same and they pushed and they deserved to score. 2-0 is a good difference for them.

“For us it’s not a good result but we are going to dream to do something in our home with our supporters. The match next week will be very different to tonight’s.

“It’s very important to change something next week in our home, maybe tactically. I think they are going to suffer more next week in our home.”

Meanwhile, Liverpool FC boss Klopp also warned his side not to get carried away by Wednesday night’s win, pointing out that they are only at the half-way stage of the tie.

“Two-nil on aggregate but it is half time. No more, no less,” said Klopp.

“Nothing has happened yet. If you play a game and are 2-0 at half time, you have to be 100 per cent on alert. We know we will go there and it will be a tricky atmosphere for us. If they beat us 2-0 over there and go to the final they deserve it. If they don’t, we deserve it.”

Liverpool FC remain one point behind Manchester City in the race for the Premier League title this season.

