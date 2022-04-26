‘The coolest man on the pitch’: BBC Sport pundit raves about Liverpool FC star

Garth Crooks singled out Virgil van Dijk for special praise after the defender helped Liverpool FC to claim an important 2-0 win over Everton on Sunday to keep their title bid on track.

The Dutch centre-half played the full 90 minutes at Anfield as the Reds secured a crucial victory to keep to within one point of Manchester City thanks to second-half goals from Andy Robertson and Divock Origi.

Van Dijk has been a mainstay of the Liverpool FC team this season after having made his return from a serious knee injury which kept him out of action for most of the previous campaign.

The 30-year-old has scored three goals and made one assist in 31 Premier League games this term, while also notching up six appearances in the Champions League for Jurgen Klopp’s men.

Former Tottenham star Crooks was highly impressed by what he saw from Van Dijk on Sunday, as the Dutchman kept a cool head to help Liverpool FC claim a crucial victory.

Picking Van Dijk in his team of the week, Crooks wrote in his BBC Sport column: “I really don’t know what Liverpool would do without Virgil van Dijk.

“He was the only player who managed to keep his cool in the Merseyside derby when all around him seemed to be losing theirs.

“In another fractious affair between these two sides there was a moment when bookings were being thrown around by referee Stuart Attwell like confetti.

“As for Everton, their situation is quite straightforward for me. If they continue to play with the fight and commitment they showed against Liverpool, staying in the league will not be an issue. The problem for them is if they don’t.

“As for Van Dijk, he was the coolest man on the pitch.”

Van Dijk will be expecting to start when Liverpool FC take on Villarreal in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final clash at Anfield on Wednesday night.

The Merseyside outfit will then travel to take on Newcastle United away from home in the Premier League on Saturday lunchtime, before the return leg of their Champions League clash on Tuesday 3 May.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip