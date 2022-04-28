‘Such a good side’: Gary Lineker reacts to Liverpool FC’s 2-0 win over Villarreal

Gary Lineker took to social media to praise Liverpool FC for their resilience after they sealed a 2-0 win over Villarreal to take a big step towards the Champions League final.

The Merseyside outfit scored twice early in the second half of the semi-final first-leg clash at Anfield thanks to Pervis Estupinan’s own goal in the 53rd minute and Sadio Mane’s strike two minutes later.

The win moved Liverpool FC a step closer towards reaching the Champions League final, where they would take on either Real Madrid or Manchester City, ahead of the return leg in Spain next Tuesday night.

England legend Lineker was highly impressed by what he saw from Liverpool FC, despite the Reds being made to work hard for their victory against Unai Emery’s men.

Posting on Twitter in the second half of Wednesday night’s game, Lineker said: “They’re such a good side are Liverpool that they make tricky encounters look fairly straightforward.”

Meanwhile, Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand was full of praise for the Reds after the final whistle, admitting that this is the best Liverpool FC team he has ever seen in action.

Speaking on BT Sport after the final whistle, Ferdinand said: “This is the best Liverpool team I’ve ever seen. They’re relentless with and without the ball.

“It’s the way they press teams, the energy, effort, application, you marvel at it.

“That [the quadruple] has got to be the aim. They are going to set themselves the target. If they achieve it they’re immortal, they are above anyone that has played the game in this country.

“Whether they can achieve it remains to be seen. But they’re ticking boxes along the way at the moment.”

Liverpool FC will now turn their attentions back to Premier League affairs and their trip to St James’ Park to take on Newcastle United on Saturday afternoon.

