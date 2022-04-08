Liverpool FC are keeping tabs on Arnaut Danjuma as potential long-term replacement for Sadio Mane, according to a report in England.

Website Goal is reporting that Liverpool FC are interested in a swoop to sign the 25-year-old following his impressive performances for the Spanish side.

The same article states that the Netherlands international has been attracting interest from Liverpool FC since moving from Bournemouth last year.

According to the same story, the Merseyside outfit don’t plan to make an offer for the Nigerian-born winger this summer but Liverpool FC will continue to monitor Danjuma’s progress.

The report goes on to add that Liverpool FC believe Danjuma could be a natural successor to Mane as the Senegal international’s future at the Anfield side remains in doubt.

Goal highlight that Mane has little over 12 months left to run on his current deal at Liverpool FC to cast doubt on his long-term future at the Merseyside outfit.

The website claims that Liverpool FC could launch a bid for Danjuma if Mane does end up leaving the Champions League quarter-finalists at the end of the 2022-23 season.

Danjuma scored an eighth-minute winner in Villarreal’s 1-0 win against Bayern Munich in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final in Spain on Wednesday night.

Liverpool FC could meet Danjuma and Villarreal in the last four of the Champions League next month.

Danjuma has scored 14 times in 28 games in all competitions this season since his €25m move to Villarreal from Bournemouth last summer.

