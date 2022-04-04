Jurgen Klopp wants Liverpool FC to sign a top-class central midfielder this summer – and Declan Rice is at the top of the Reds manager’s wish list, according to a report in England.

Website Football Insider is reporting that the Liverpool FC boss believes the Carabao Cup winners need a new central midfielder ahead of the 2022-23 Premier League campaign.

The same article states that Klopp has set his sights on recruiting West Ham talisman Rice to bolster his options in the middle of the park.

According to the same story, the German is a big fan of the England international following his impressive performances for club and country over the past year or so.

The report goes on to state that Klopp reckons Rice would slot easily into the Liverpool FC team as the Reds boss looks to continue his excellent track record in the transfer market.

However, Football Insider reveal in their article that Liverpool FC owners Fenway Sports Group are unlikely to give Klopp the required funds to win the race for Rice’s signature.

The website claims that West Ham have increased their price tag from £100m to £150m ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window to reflect Rice’s growing reputation.

Liverpool FC would also face stiff competition from Chelsea FC, Manchester City and Manchester United, according to the report.

Rice has scored one goal and has made four assists in 28 games in the Premier League this term.

The England international started his career as a youth player at Chelsea FC before he moved to West Ham’s youth set up in 2013 after being released by the Blues.

