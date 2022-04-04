Liverpool FC and Manchester City have been told to forget about signing Spanish wonder kid Gavi from FC Barcelona this summer, according to a report in England.

Website 90Min is reporting that the two Premier League title challengers are interested in a deal to sign the 17-year-old from the Spanish giants in the 2022 summer transfer window.

The same article states that Gavi is set to become a free agent in 15 months when his current deal with the Catalan side expires to open the door to a potential exit.

According to the same story, Liverpool FC and Manchester City are tracking the teenager because Gavi has an affordable £40m contract release clause that the two Premier League clubs could exploit.

The story goes on to reveal that FC Barcelona have struggled to agree terms with Gavi about a new deal to attract interest from a number of top European clubs.

90Min’s article names Liverpool FC, Manchester City, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain as interested parties ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window.

But the website’s sources have claimed Gavi is set to commit to a new long-term deal at Camp Nou to put an end to speculation surrounding his future in Cataluna.

Gavi’s new contract will have a release clause worth €1bn to deter potential suitors from tempting the attacking midfielder elsewhere, according to the report.

The 17-year-old has scored two goals and has made four assists in 24 games in La Liga this term.

The no30 has also been capped six times by the Spanish national team already ahead of his 18th birthday in August.

