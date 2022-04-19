Liverpool FC are keeping a close eye on Gavi’s situation at FC Barcelona ahead of a potential swoop for the teenager in the summer transfer window, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet Sport, as quoted by the Daily Express, is reporting that Liverpool FC are interested in the FC Barcelona teenager following Gavi’s impressive performances at Camp Nou this term.

The same article states that Gavi’s current deal at the Spanish giants is set to expire at the end of the 2022-23 season and he hasn’t signed a new deal, casting doubt on the 17-year-old’s long-term future at FC Barcelona.

According to the same story, the FC Barcelona playmaker hasn’t reached an agreement with the four-time European champions about a new long-term contract – and the situation has alerted a number of Europe’s top clubs to his potential availability.

Sport is reporting that Liverpool FC are one of the clubs interested in the Spanish youngster after his return of two goals and six assists in 26 appearances in La Liga this season.

The Spanish media outlet go on to add that the FA Cup finalists have “sounded out” Gabi about a potential switch to Anfield after the teenager turned down a number of contract offers from his current employers.

Gavi, who has six caps for Spain, has scored two times in 39 games in all competitions since breaking into the FC Barcelona team.

Meanwhile, Liverpool FC are currently preparing for their Premier League showdown with Manchester United at Anfield on Tuesday night.

