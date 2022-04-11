Liverpool FC are keeping a close eye on Torino defender Gleison Bremer, according to a report in England.

Website Goal is reporting that the Reds are interested in the 25-year-old following his impressive performances in the Italian top flight.

The same article states that Liverpool FC are ready to compete for a player considered to be one of the top-rated defenders in Serie A – but the Merseyside outfit can expect competition for the South American’s signature.

According to the same story, Manchester City, Liverpool FC and Spurs all sent scouts to watch Bremer as he scored the opener in a 1-1 draw with defending Italian champions Inter Milan last month.

Goal write that Inter are also among Bremer’s suitors after he managed to keep Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic under wraps twice in the 2021-22 season despite the Serbia international being an unstoppable force in Serie A this term.

The website claims that Jurgen Klopp could look to sign Bremer as a ready-made replacement for Joe Gomez amid continued speculation suggesting that the England international could move to Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa team.

The media outlet also highlights reports in Italy suggesting that Inter have already wrapped up a deal to sign Bremer at the end of the current campaign.

Bremer moved to Torino from Atletico Mineiro in 2018 and signed a five-year deal with the Tuscan side. The Brazilian defender has scored 13 times in 105 career games in all competitions.

Meanwhile, Liverpool FC are currently gearing up for the return leg of their Champions League showdown against Benfica at Anfield on Wednesday night, having won the first leg 3-1 last week in Portugal.

