‘Top performance’: Jamie Carragher raves about 31-year-old Liverpool FC midfielder

Jamie Carragher has lavished praise on Thiago Alcantara for his “top performance” in Liverpool FC’s 3-2 win against Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley on Saturday afternoon.

The Spain international started alongside Fabinho and Naby Keita in the cup tie as Liverpool FC met their title rivals Manchester City for the second time in seven days.

Liverpool FC stormed into a 3-0 lead thanks to goals from Ibrahima Konate and Sadio Mane in the first half at the home of English football.

Thiago played a role in Mane’s second goal with some brilliant build-up play involving Trent Alexander-Arnold before the former FC Barcelona man released the Senegal international to extend their lead.

The 31-year-old earned rave reviews on social media for one particular moment in the second half when he managed to control a high ball using his chest before spraying a sumptuous pass to Mohamed Salah all while under pressure from an opponent.

Thiago finished with 51 passes and a 90 per cent pass completion rate, as well as winning three tackles in an all-action performance from the Spanish midfielder.

Former Liverpool FC defender Carragher took to Twitter to rave about Thiago’s display in the FA Cup semi-final.

Carragher wrote on social media: “Top performance from @Thiago6 #LIVMCI”

Thiago has scored one goal and has made two assists in 19 appearances in the Premier League this term, while he’s also contributed a goal in Liverpool FC’s run to the Champions League semi-finals.

Liverpool FC signed Thiago in a £21m deal from Bayern Munich in 2020.

Meanwhile, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp heaped praise on Sadio Mane for his sparkling performance at Wembley after he netted two of Liverpool FC’s goals.

“He played an incredible game, an absolutely incredible game,” Klopp said of Mane. “He was the first player to start the press, so it was intense for him as well.”

