Arsene Wenger sends warning to Liverpool FC about new Mohamed Salah contract

Arsene Wenger has warned Liverpool FC that Mohamed Salah signing a new contract could “create another problem” for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

The Egypt international’s future at Liverpool FC has been a source of relentless debate throughout the campaign seeing as the 29-year-old’s current deal is set to expire at the end of the 2021-22 season.

Liverpool FC and Salah’s representatives have been in discussions throughout the season about a new long-term deal but the two parties haven’t reached an agreement despite the former Chelsea FC forward’s prolific performances this term.

The African striker has been linked with a potential move to FC Barcelona and Real Madrid, although Salah has previously insisted that he would like to remain at Liverpool FC if the Reds offer appropriate terms.

Reports in the past week suggest that Salah is on the brink of putting pen to paper on a new contract thought to be worth around £400,000 a week to comfortably make the Liverpool FC no11 the best-paid player at the Anfield outfit.

Former Arsenal manager Wenger warned that Salah’s new deal could prompt some of Liverpool FC’s other big names to pursue a similarly lucrative contract.

“It sorts one problem out and creates another one straight away,” the former Arsenal manager told beIN SPORTS. “You’re sometimes in this position.

“You have to do the maximum to keep this player knowing that other players are not far from him, but there is not enough money anymore to satisfy them because you’ve spent too much on this one.

“He [Salah] has had an exceptional season and since he’s come in, every year he’s been better. He deserves his contract.

“The only thing is that once they are 30 years old, it’s always how long do you sign then because you know the best paid is already over their peak.”

Salah has scored 20 times and has made 10 assists in 28 games in the Premier League this season.

The Egypt international has netted eight goals in nine games in the Uefa Champions League to help Liverpool FC reach the last eight of the competition.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip