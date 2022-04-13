Michael Owen states his prediction for Liverpool FC v Benfica

Michael Owen is backing Liverpool FC to comfortably progress to the Champions League semi-finals on Wednesday night thanks to a 2-0 victory over Benfica at Anfield.

The Reds were 3-1 winners against Benfica in the first leg of their quarter-final clash in Portugal last week courtesy of goals from Ibrahima Konate, Sadio Mane and Luis Diaz at Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica.

Darwin Nunez did score in the second half to halve Liverpool FC’s lead before former FC Porto striker Diaz restored the away side’s two-goal advantage as the Reds look to reach their third semi-final in five seasons.

Liverpool FC have won eight of their nine games in the Champions League this season, only losing to Serie A giants Inter Milan in the second leg of their round of 16 tie at Anfield last month.

Former Reds striker Owen is backing Liverpool FC to secure a 2-0 win against Benfica in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final clash on Wednesday night.

“This should be a straightforward night at Anfield,” Owen told BetVictor as he predicted a scoreline of 2-0.

“Benfica caused a few problems in Lisbon, but Liverpool deserved to win by at least a couple of goals. I like the look of Darwin Nunez, but I can’t see him or Benfica causing too many problems.”

Benfica have only managed to win one of their last five visits to Anfield when Simao Sabrosa and Fabrizio Miccoli scored in a 2-0 win at Anfield to eliminate Liverpool FC from the 2005-06 Champions League competition at the last-16 stage.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have won six of their last nine Champions League games at Anfield ahead of their clash against Benfica.

Liverpool FC will take on Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley on Saturday following a 2-2 draw with the Premier League leaders at The Etihad last weekend.

