Roy Keane predicts Liverpool FC v Chelsea FC in FA Cup final

Roy Keane is backing Liverpool FC to beat Chelsea FC to win the FA Cup next month.

The Reds sealed their spot in the final on Saturday afternoon with a thrilling 3-2 victory over title-chasing Manchester City at Wembley as Jurgen Klopp’s men made it to their second domestic final of the campaign.

Liverpool FC will face Chelsea FC in the showpiece at Wembley on Saturday 14 May after the Blues secured their place in the showdown with a 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace on Sunday afternoon.

Chelsea FC are now looking to avoid losing in the FA Cup final for the third straight year, with the Blues having suffered defeats by Arsenal and Leicester City in the last two seasons.

Liverpool FC, meanwhile, are aiming to keep alive their hopes of winning a quadruple of trophies this season as they bid to try and continue their impressive form.

Former Manchester United captain Keane feels that Liverpool FC will have the edge in the final, simply because of the quality of the squad that Klopp has at his disposal.

Asked to predict who he thinks will win the final, Keane said on ITV Sport on Sunday: “I think Liverpool’s squad is stronger now [than Man City’s]. I think so. More quality off the bench, particularly their attacking players.

“I know they’ve got the momentum at the moment and City are still quality. But in terms of the strength in depth. I think we saw that yesterday. Obviously they had to make one or two more changes because of the midweek game. But I think their squad is better, Liverpool.”

Asked about Chelsea FC’s chances in the FA Cup final, Keane added: “It any team’s going to beat Liverpool this season it’ll have to be some effort. The feel-good factor, the quality of the players. They look sharp, they look strong, great squad, great manager, they’ll take a lot of stopping.”

Meanwhile, Chelsea FC goal-scorer Ruben Loftus-Cheek insisted that the Blues want to gain revenge on Liverpool FC for their loss to the Reds in the League Cup final back in February.

“We saw [the game] yesterday and we want to get them back. Simple as that,” Loftus-Cheek said on ITV Sport after Sunday’s victory over Palace.

“I felt it was a fantastic game last time in the [League Cup] final. It could have gone either way. So we’ll look forward to that and we’ll look forward to getting our revenge.”

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip