Michael Owen reveals his prediction for Liverpool FC v Everton

Michael Owen is backing Liverpool FC to seal a dominant 4-1 home win against Everton in Sunday’s derby showdown at Anfield.

The Reds are looking to secure the three points to keep up the pressure on Manchester City in the title race as they look to wrestle the top-flight trophy away from Pep Guardiola’s side.

Liverpool FC have been in sensational form in recent weeks, with Jurgen Klopp’s men having lost just once in their last 25 games in all competitions heading into Sunday’s clash.

Their only recent dropped points in the Premier League came as a result of the 2-2 draw with Manchester City at The Etihad earlier in the month.

Everton started the weekend just a point above the relegation zone as Frank Lampard looks to steer the Toffees to safety in their final seven games of the season.

One of the Toffees’ major problems this term has been their away form, with Everton having only managed to pick up six points away from Goodison Park this season.

Liverpool FC have an enviable recent record against their local rivals, with the Reds having lost just once against Everton in 25 games in all competitions.

And former England and Liverpool FC star Owen feels that Klopp’s side will simply have too much for their neighbours on Sunday, and he is tipping the Reds to secure a dominant home win.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said: “Liverpool were brilliant against United on Tuesday [against Man United].

“Some of the football was superb, the second goal in particular was simply outstanding. I’ve got to talk about Thiago [Alcantara] though. He was good against City at Wembley last week, but the performance on Tuesday was a joy to watch.

“For Everton, it wasn’t a great performance, but that was such a valuable point against Leicester. They need every point they can get, and that’s now four points from two games.

“I can’t see Everton getting anything here though. Liverpool are playing well and are too focused. Even though it’s a derby, I think they’ll win this easily, 4-1 [to Liverpool FC].”

Liverpool FC are back in Champions League action on Wednesday night when they host Villarreal in the first leg of their semi-final clash.

