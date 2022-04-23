BBC Sport pundit reveals his prediction for Liverpool FC v Everton

Mark Lawrenson is backing Liverpool FC to keep their Premier League title bid on track with a 2-0 victory over Everton at Anfield on Sunday afternoon.

The Reds head into the game on the back of their impressive 4-0 victory over Manchester United on Merseyside on Tuesday night as Jurgen Klopp’s men temporarily reclaimed top spot in the Premier League.

Manchester City, though, moved back above their title rivals on Wednesday night thanks to a 3-0 victory over Brighton and Hove Albion at The Etihad to leave Pep Guardiola’s men a point above the Reds with six games left to play.

The Citizens may be three points above Liverpool FC by the time the Reds kick off against Everton on Sunday, with Manchester City hosting Watford at The Etihad on Saturday afternoon.

Everton have struggled to find consistent form all season and start the weekend just a point clear of the relegation zone, with Frank Lampard’s side having only won two of their last five top-flight outings.

Former Liverpool FC and England defender Lawrenson believes that the home side will simply have too much for the Toffees on Sunday and he is backing the Reds to win the Merseyside derby comfortably.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport and predicting a 2-0 win for Liverpool FC, Lawrenson said: “It’s a derby, so this will be absolutely manic. The game will start at 100 miles per hour and the tackles will be flying in, they always are.

“But, whatever the scenario and however hard they work, any away team at Anfield needs some quality to get anything from the game.

“Everton have shown some signs of improvement in their past two games but, defensively, I still don’t think they have what it takes to keep Liverpool out.

“There are 47 points separating the two teams in the table, which illustrates the current gulf in class.”

Liverpool FC will take on Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa in their next three Premier League games after Sunday’s clash.

