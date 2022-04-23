Paul Merson states his prediction for Liverpool FC v Everton

Paul Merson is predicting that Liverpool FC will ease to a 3-0 win against Everton in the Merseyside derby at Anfield on Sunday afternoon.

The Reds were 4-0 winners against Manchester United at Anfield on Tuesday night thanks to goals from Luis Diaz, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane to hoist Liverpool FC above Manchester City for 24 hours.

Manchester City, however, restored their one-point advantage at the top of the table with six games to go thanks to a 3-0 victory over Brighton at The Etihad on Wednesday night.

Liverpool FC have won 11 of their past 12 games in the Premier League, having only dropped points in a 2-2 draw with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

The Reds have scored at least two goals or more in their last six Premier League games thanks to the prolific form of Diaz, Salah, Mane, Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino.

Everton are a point above the relegation zone after Burnley sealed a 2-0 win against Southampton on Thursday night to heap pressure on the Toffees ahead of the derby clash.

Frank Lampard’s side are unbeaten in their last two Premier League games but the Blues have the worst away record in the English top flight after recording one win in 15 outings.

Former Arsenal midfielder Merson is tipping Liverpool FC to secure a comfortable 3-0 win against Everton in Sunday’s derby clash at Anfield.

“Liverpool do take their foot off the gas sometimes,” Merson told Sportskeeda.

“They had United on the rack the other day and could’ve easily scored six or seven goals. They can’t take their eye off the prize – one draw and that’ll be it for them.

“Jurgen Klopp won’t rest any of his players this weekend. This is a big football derby – the pride of the city. I’d be amazed if Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah didn’t play. You play them, get in front, and then take them off – not the other way round.

“Luis Diaz has also come in and made a massive difference. Diogo Jota is a player who scores big goals in big matches. It’s a nice situation to be in if you’re Jurgen Klopp. Everton will work hard and they’ll give Liverpool a game, but I don’t think they’ll win this match.”

Liverpool FC were 4-1 winners against Everton back in December thanks to goals from Jordan Henderson, Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota.

The Reds will take on Villarreal in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final at Anfield on Wednesday night.

