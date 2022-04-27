Michael Owen reveals his prediction for Liverpool FC v Villarreal

Michael Owen is backing Liverpool FC to take a big step towards the Champions League final with a 2-0 home victory over Villarreal on Wednesday night.

The Reds are preparing to host the Spanish side in the first leg of their semi-final tie at Anfield as Jurgen Klopp’s men look to reach the final of Europe’s elite club competition, where they would face either Real Madrid or Manchester City.

Liverpool FC head into the game on the back of their battling 2-0 victory over Everton in the Premier League on Sunday, as Klopp’s side continue to keep up the pressure on Manchester City at the top of the table.

And former Reds star Owen feels that the home side will have too much for Unai Emery’s men on Wednesday night in the Champions League showdown.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said: “It wasn’t the prettiest of games, but Liverpool’s win over Everton was a massive win.

“I actually think that will be a good warm-up game for this, Villareal will play a very similar way to Everton. They’ll sit deep and try to frustrate Liverpool.

“Villareal are very organised, and in Emery, have a coach who excels in cup competitions. They’re dangerous on the break, and the likes of Danjuma are a threat.

“I still think Liverpool will do enough to get the win, don’t rule out more [Divock] Origi heroics! 2-0 Liverpool.”

The Merseyside outfit are bidding to reach their 10th European cup final, and this is the Reds’ third Champions League semi-final in five seasons.

The two sides’ only previous meetings came in the semi-final of the 2015-16 Europa League, with Adrian Lopez scoring the only goal of the first leg in Spain to earn victory for Villarreal. Liverpool FC went on to turn round the tie with a 3-0 win at Anfield thanks to an own goal and strikes from Daniel Sturridge and Adam Lallana.

