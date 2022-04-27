Paul Merson states his prediction for Liverpool FC v Villarreal

Paul Merson is tipping Liverpool FC to beat Villarreal to set up an all-English Champions League final ahead of the first leg of their last-four tie at Anfield on Wednesday night.

The Reds were 2-0 winners against Everton in the Merseyside derby at Anfield on Sunday afternoon thanks to goals from Andy Robertson and Divock Origi.

Liverpool FC have already beaten Serie A champions Inter Milan and Portuguese giants Benfica in the knockout stage to coast into the Champions League semi-finals.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are bidding to win the quadruple this season after beating Chelsea FC in the Carabao Cup final and reaching the FA Cup final earlier this month.

The six-time European champions are a point adrift of Premier League leaders Manchester City in the title race as Liverpool FC look to create history by becoming the first English team to win all four major trophies.

Villarreal are in seventh position in La Liga and Unai Emery’s men are winless in their last three top-flight fixtures ahead of their trip to Anfield.

Former Arsenal midfielder Merson reckon Liverpool FC will ease past Villarreal and face Manchester City in the Champions League final.

“Villarreal are very disciplined, won’t open the game up, and will make it tough for Liverpool,” Merson wrote in his Daily Star column ahead of the Champions League fixtures.

“But I, 100 per cent, expect it to be an all-English final. And it’s nice how it’s all swung around so people can see the quality of our football again.”

Liverpool FC have already reached three Uefa finals under Klopp, losing to Sevilla in the Europa League final in 2016 and Real Madrid in the Champions League final in 2018 before beating Spurs 2-0 in the Europe’s premier club competition in 2019.

The Reds will take on Newcastle United in their next league game on Saturday lunchtime.

