Michael Owen reveals his prediction for Liverpool FC v Watford

Michael Owen is tipping Liverpool FC to claim a 3-0 victory over Watford in their Premier League clash at Anfield on Saturday.

The Reds are preparing to welcome the Hornets to Merseyside knowing that avoiding a defeat would move them to the top of the Premier League table – temporarily at least – ahead of Manchester City’s trip to Burnley later in the day.

A win for Jurgen Klopp’s men would place them two points ahead of Manchester City, while a draw would leave them level on points with the Citizens but ahead of them thanks to their superior goal difference.

Liverpool FC have been in excellent form in recent weeks, with the Reds having closed the gap on Manchester City at the top of the table to pile the pressure on Pep Guardiola’s side with nine games left to play.

Watford, meanwhile, are languishing down in 18th place in the Premier League table and have only won one of their last five outings in the top flight.

Former Liverpool FC star Owen is tipping the Reds to seal a comfortable home victory on Saturday and move to the top of the Premier League table.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said: “This is a good game to celebrate the return of the Premier League, we should see goals here. Liverpool’s form before the break was brilliant, and the squad should be ready for a huge couple of months ahead.

“For all of the talk about how good Liverpool are going forward, which they are, defensively they’ve been so solid. They’ve conceded one league goal since February.

“Watford have given themselves a small chance of staying up. They won away against Southampton in their last, and they’ve got a massive couple of games coming up after this.

“I can only see a routine Liverpool win here though. I’m going for 3-0.”

After Saturday’s clash, Liverpool FC will return to Champions League action with the first leg of their quarter-final tie against Benfica away from home on Tuesday night.

They will then travel to take on Manchester City in a mouthwatering title showdown at The Etihad on 10 April.

