‘A real top player’: Jamie Carragher salutes Liverpool FC star during 4-0 win over Man United

Jamie Carragher singled out Luis Diaz for special praise after he scored one and set up another in Liverpool FC’s 4-0 victory over Manchester United at Anfield on Tuesday night.

The Colombia international signed for the Reds from FC Porto in the January transfer window and has slotted seamlessly into Jurgen Klopp’s team since the move.

Diaz sent Liverpool FC on their way to victory when he tapped home the opener in the fifth minute after being found by Mohamed Salah in the box.

Salah himself then doubled the home side’s lead with a close-range finish in the 22nd minute.

Liverpool FC started the second half slowly but Diaz helped the Reds to regain control and find the third goal when he accurately picked out Sadio Mane in the box with his low cross, and the Senegal international fired home a brilliant first-time finish in the 68th minute.

Salah then scored his second of the night in the 85th minute when his dinked finish beat David De Gea to add further gloss to the scoreline.

The victory lifted Liverpool FC to the top of the Premier League table and two points ahead of Manchester City, who face Brighton and Hove Albion on Wednesday.

Diaz produced a fine overall display before he was substituted in the 70th minute – and Liverpool FC legend Carrager was full of praise for the January signing after he netted the third goal.

Speaking over footage of Diaz’s goal, Carragher said on Sky Sports: “It’s Sadio Mane who gets the goal, but Liverpool have got a player here [Diaz] – a real top player.

“He got his goal early in the game and he’s put this game to bed. It’s a fantastic finish with that left foot [from Mane], it really is.”

Diaz, 25, has now scored three goals in eight Premier League games since his arrival at Anfield in the January transfer window.

Meanwhile, former Manchester United defender Gary Neville said he was not surprised by what he saw from his old club at Anfield.

“I think Manchester United have got what everybody expected tonight,” said Neville during commentary on Sky Sports. “They are really in a poor place. The season end can’t come quick enough.

“Liverpool are obviously on top of their form and it was always going to be difficult. This is a broken Manchester United squad at this moment in time.”

Diaz will be hoping to feature when Liverpool FC take on Everton in the Merseyside derby at Anfield on Sunday.

