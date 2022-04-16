Alan Shearer reacts to Liverpool FC’s 3-2 win over Man City in FA Cup semi-final

Alan Shearer credited Jurgen Klopp’s tactics in the FA Cup semi-final after Liverpool FC’s 3-2 win against Manchester City at Wembley on Saturday evening.

Liverpool FC took a ninth-minute lead when Ibrahima Konate managed to beat Manchester City goalkeeper Zack Steffen with a well-timed header from a corner as the French defender netted in successive games.

The Merseyside outfit were 2-0 up eight minutes later through Sadio Mane after the Senegal international was rewarded for closing down Steffen on his goal line and deflected the ball into the net.

The Reds scored a third before the break when Mane finished off a superb passing move by hitting a sumptuous volley past Steffen after excellent build-up play involving Trent Alexander-Arnold and Thiago Alcantara.

Manchester City managed to pull one goal back within two minutes of the restart after Jack Grealish’s finish beat Alexander-Arnold and Alisson Becker following Gabriel Jesus’s excellent meandering run.

The Citizens set up a tense finish thanks to Bernardo Silva’s 91st-minute goal but Gabriel Jesus couldn’t take his late opportunity as the Merseyside outfit progressed to their first FA Cup final in a decade.

BBC Sport pundit Shearer was impressed with Klopp’s tactics as Liverpool FC edged to a 3-2 win against Manchester City at Wembley on Saturday evening.

“Liverpool were certainly gifted one goal and I think the goalkeeper should have done better with the other two as well,” Shearer told BBC Sport after Liverpool FC’s 3-2 win over Manchester City.

“Big decisions from Jurgen Klopp in terms of his team selection have helped win the game because there’s no doubt he played his number one goalkeeper.

“Manchester City didn’t and, ultimately, their goalkeeper has made mistakes which have cost them. Alisson in that second half, pulled off two very good saves – one, the one-on-one from Jesus, was superb.

“And that’s what’s turned out to be the difference.”

Liverpool FC haven’t won the FA Cup since their penalty shootout win against West Ham United back in 2006.

The Reds will face either Chelsea FC or Crystal Palace in the FA Cup final at Wembley next month.

Liverpool FC will return to Premier League action with a home clash against Manchester United on Tuesday night.

