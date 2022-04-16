Jamie Carragher raves about Sadio Mane’s display in Liverpool FC’s 3-2 win over Man City

Jamie Carragher hailed Sadio Mane after the Liverpool FC forward scored twice in a 3-2 win against Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley on Saturday evening.

Liverpool FC made the breakthrough in the ninth minute of the FA Cup semi-final when Ibrahima Konate scored in successive games with a headed goal from a corner to put Manchester City on the back foot early on.

The Merseyside outfit doubled their advantage in the 17th minute when Sadio Mane was rewarded for closing down Zack Steffen and the Senegal international managed to deflect the Manchester City goalkeeper’s attempted clearance into the net.

The 20-time English champions extended their lead further just before the half-time break when Mane scored a brilliant volley after excellent build-up play involving Trent Alexander-Arnold and Thiago Alcantara.

Manchester City reduced the deficit in the 47th minute when Jack Grealish hit the roof of the net with a clinical finish after an excellent run from Gabriel Jesus before Bernardo Silva pulled a second goal back in the 91st minute.

Former Liverpool FC defender Carragher took to Twitter to rave about Mane’s performance in their 3-2 semi-final win.

Carragher wrote on Twitter: “I love Sadio Mane ❤️ #LIVMCI”

He added: “What a player you’ve been & still are for @LFC Sadio ❤️ #LIVMCI”

Mane has scored 18 times in all competitions in the 2021-22 season for Liverpool FC.

The Senegal forward has hit an impressive run of form following a return of four goals in his last four games ahead of the visit of Manchester United on Tuesday night.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip