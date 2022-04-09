BBC Sport pundit predicts Man City v Liverpool FC

Mark Lawrenson is tipping Manchester City and Liverpool FC to play out a 2-2 draw in Sunday’s Premier League title showdown at The Etihad.

Liverpool FC head into the game after having taken a big step towards reaching the Champions League semi-finals with a 3-1 win at Benfica in midweek.

Manchester City were also victorious in their Champions League tie in midweek, with Pep Guardiola’s side having claimed a 1-0 victory at home to Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their quarter-final clash.

Liverpool FC have been in excellent form in the Premier League lately, with Jurgen Klopp’s men having won their last five games in the top flight to keep them within just one point of Manchester City at the top of the table.

Manchester City have dropped some points lately, with Guardiola’s men having won three of their last five outings in the top flight, losing one and drawing the other.

A win for either side would place them top of the table with seven games left to play – but former Liverpool FC and England star Lawrenson feels that the two sides are likely to share the spoils at The Etihad on Sunday afternoon.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Lawrenson said: “This is the big one. I am expecting a good game because you don’t get anything else with two teams as talented as these, and with the way they both play.

“At different times, one team or the other will be on top – it will just come down to who can take their chances when they come. It will be close, and there will be a few goals.

“I don’t see it as a title decider because there are still seven games to go after this. Whoever wins, the pressure is still on, but I am going for a draw anyway.”

Liverpool FC will host Benfica in the return leg of their Champions League clash on Wednesday night, with Manchester City travelling to Atletico Madrid on the same night.

