Jamie Carragher predicts Man City v Liverpool FC

Jamie Carragher is tipping Manchester City and Liverpool FC to play out a draw in Sunday’s Premier League showdown at The Etihad.

The two sides head into the title bout with just a point separating them in the table as Liverpool FC look to claim a victory that would move them above City and into top spot.

Liverpool FC have been in remarkable form over the last few weeks, with Jurgen Klopp’s men having won their last 10 games in the Premier League to chip away at Manchester City’s lead at the top.

The Merseyside outfit are looking for a victory on Sunday as they aim to wrestle the Premier League trophy away from the Citizens this season.

Manchester City were previously 14 points clear of the Reds but Liverpool FC’s excellent run of form has piled the pressure on the defending champions.

Despite the momentum appearing to be with Liverpool FC heading into the game, former Reds star Carragher feels that the clash is likely to end in a stalemate.

Speaking on the Sky Sports Football podcast, as quoted by Metro, Carragher said: “I think it’ll be a draw.

“That’s not sitting on the fence, I just think the teams are so evenly matched and that a draw wouldn’t be the end of the world for either team in some ways.

“If it’s level with 10 or 15 minutes to go, it’ll be interesting to see what the managers do, whether they go for it or settle for a point.

“Both teams, if it finished as a draw, I think would say: ‘OK, we’ve got seven games to go here’.

“The first game was a draw, both teams are so evenly matched, City have a slight advantage being at home but it’s going to be a 1-1 draw for me.”

Meanwhile, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has described Liverpool FC as “incredible, marvellous” title contenders heading into Sunday’s showdown, with the two sides also set to meet in the FA Cup semi-finals next weekend.

“In the Premier League in the time I have been here, except the first season, from then on the last five years they have been an incredible, marvellous contender,” said Guardiola.

“It is always a good game. I have said many times how I admire what they do. At the same time, I enjoy this challenge a lot.

“I am very pleased to face that on Sunday and next week. Jurgen is as big a rival as I have had in my career. I think what both teams propose is good for football.”

