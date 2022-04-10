‘They’ve got swagger’: Dietmar Hamann predicts Man City v Liverpool FC

Dietmar Hamann says Liverpool FC have got more “swagger” and should beat Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The Reds are in a rich vein of form following a 10-game winning run in the Premier League to move to within a point of Manchester City in the title race.

Liverpool FC won the League Cup back in February thanks to a penalty shootout victory over Chelsea FC and Jurgen Klopp’s side are favourites to reach the Champions League semi-finals.

The Merseyside outfit were 3-1 winners against Benfica in Portugal on Tuesday night thanks to goals from Ibrahim Konate, Sadio Mane and Luis Diaz in the first leg of their quarter-final.

Liverpool FC are also the Premier League’s top scorers this season with a handsome return of 77 goals in 30 games, which is seven goals more than Manchester City.

The Citizens have only managed to win three of their last five games in the English top flight as Liverpool FC eroded Manchester City’s lead to just a point in the title race.

Former Liverpool FC and Manchester City midfielder Hamann reckons the Reds will secure victory at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

“Well, if you look at Liverpool in recent weeks I think they’ve got a swagger about them, they’ve got a confidence about them,” Hamann told talkSPORT.

“Against Benfica they played a good first half then had an iffy, fragile half an hour, but they still found a way to score the third goal.

“Even though Klopp doesn’t say it, that probably does put the tie to bed and I just think that defensively they’re probably a bit more solid [than City].

“When you look at the attacking options, I just think that City only play one way. As we saw yesterday, Liverpool can score all sorts of goals and I really do think that Liverpool won’t get beat.”

Liverpool FC have failed to beat Manchester City in their last four meetings in all competitions, while they haven’t kept a clean sheet in their last 11 games against Pep Guardiola’s men.

The two teams shared the spoils following a 2-2 draw at Anfield earlier this season.

