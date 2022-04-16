BBC Sport pundit reveals his prediction for Man City v Liverpool FC in FA Cup

Mark Lawrenson is tipping Liverpool FC to book their spot in the FA Cup final at the expense of Manchester City in Saturday’s showdown at Wembley.

The Reds head into the game fresh from having secured their place in the Champions League quarter-finals with a 6-4 aggregate win over Benfica in midweek.

Liverpool FC are now looking to seal their progress to the FA Cup final as they look to keep alive their hopes of winning a quadruple of trophies this season.

Manchester City, meanwhile, are preparing for the game after having secured their spot in the Champions League last four with a battling 1-0 aggregate win over Atletico Madrid in Spain in midweek.

The Citizens still lead the way at the top of the Premier League table, with Pep Guardiola’s men currently a point clear of Liverpool FC with seven games left to play.

However, former Liverpool FC star Lawrenson feels that the Merseyside outfit will have the edge on Saturday afternoon because they are “fresher” than City.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Lawrenson said: “I make Liverpool slight favourites here, because they are fresher.

“City had to travel to Spain in midweek. They had a gruelling game against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League and picked up a couple of injuries while, on the same night, Jurgen Klopp could leave out a lot of his big-hitters against Benfica.

“Because of that, I’m expecting City to make some changes from what is, arguably, their best team but Liverpool to be a strong as they can be – and that swings the tie for me.”

Liverpool FC are back in Premier League action on Tuesday night when they host arch rivals Manchester United at Anfield, before a home derby clash against Everton on Sunday 24 April.

