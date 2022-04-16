Michael Owen reveals his FA Cup prediction for Man City v Liverpool FC

Michael Owen is backing Liverpool FC to keep alive their hopes of winning a quadruple of trophies this season by beating Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-finals on Saturday.

The two sides go head-to-head for the second time in a week after they played out a thrilling 2-2 draw at The Etihad in the Premier League last weekend, with Liverpool FC twice coming from behind against Pep Guardiola’s men.

That result left Manchester City a single point ahead of Liverpool FC at the top of the table with seven games left to play.

Both sides also booked their spots in the Champions League semi-finals in midweek, with Liverpool FC overcoming Benfica 6-4 on aggregate, and Manchester City beating Atletico Madrid 1-0 in their tie to secure their place in the last four.

Attentions will now turn towards Saturday afternoon’s FA Cup showdown between the two title contenders at Wembley, as both sides look to keep alive their hopes of winning the trophy.

However, former Liverpool FC and England star Owen reckons that it will be the Reds who will end up being victorious on Saturday at Wembley.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said: “I can’t wait for this. The game last week was brilliant, and this should be more of the same.

“Man City are entering this on the back of that dramatic match in Madrid. That was far from a straightforward night, but to leave Madrid with a clean sheet, will be a huge positive.

“As for Liverpool, it was an entertaining game against Benfica, but in the end it was straightforward. [Jurgen] Klopp even had the luxury of resting a few players. Given how many important games are coming up, that’s a huge bonus.

“The movement of the front three caused City a lot of problems last week, and they were exploiting City’s high line.

“The fact City had such an intense game on Wednesday is bound to play a factor here. They picked up a few knocks in the game as well, I’m putting Liverpool as slight favourites. 2-1 Liverpool.”

Liverpool FC will take on Villarreal for a place in the Champions League semi-finals, with the first leg taking place at Anfield on Wednesday 27 April.

Manchester City, meanwhile, will face Real Madrid in the last four, and Guardiola’s men will welcome the Spanish side to The Etihad on Tuesday 26 April.

