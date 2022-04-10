Michael Owen reveals his prediction for Man City v Liverpool FC

Michael Owen is backing Liverpool FC leapfrog Manchester City into top spot in the Premier League with a 2-1 win at The Etihad on Sunday.

The Reds are currently just a point behind Pep Guardiola’s men in the Premier League table as they look to try and move above the defending champions and reclaim the title.

Liverpool FC have been in superb form in the Premier League in recent weeks and have won their last 10 games in the top flight, keeping clean sheets in eight of those outings.

The Merseyside outfit have also won a club-record eight away games in all competitions heading into this showdown at The Etihad.

Liverpool FC warmed up for the game with a 3-1 victory against Benfica in the Champions League quarter-final clash on Tuesday night, with Manchester City beating Atletico Madrid 1-0 in their own European tie on the same day.

Manchester City have the better recent record against the Reds, with Jurgen Klopp’s men without a win in their most recent four games against the Citizens in the Premier League.

Liverpool FC have also struggled defensively in their recent games away at City, with the Reds having been unable to keep a clean sheet in any of their last last 11 Premier League games at The Etihad.

Despite those figures, however, former Liverpool FC and England star Owen is backing the Reds to claim a slender 2-1 victory and take finish the day at the top of the table for the first time since October.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said: “The biggest game of this season, I can’t wait!

“I thought City played well against Atletico in midweek, it’s obviously never easy or particularly enjoyable playing against Diego Simeone’s side. However, I think City aren’t quite firing on all cylinders in the final third, they haven’t been as prolific of late.

“It was a good game in Lisbon against Benfica and Liverpool probably deserved that 3-1 win. It was probably an ideal warm up game for Liverpool, Benfica tried to take the game to them.

“I’ve been saying it since he signed, Luis Diaz belongs in this side. He’s given this side even more threat and I wouldn’t be shocked at all if he played a big part in this one.

“This game could go either way, but I’m going for Liverpool. I think they’re going into this with a bit more momentum than City and they have a little bit more attacking spark and threat. 2-1 to Liverpool!”

Liverpool FC are back in Champions League action on Wednesday night when they host Benfica at Anfield.

