Paul Merson states his prediction for Man City v Liverpool FC in FA Cup

Paul Merson is backing Liverpool FC to reach the FA Cup final thanks to a 2-1 win against Manchester City at The Etihad on Saturday afternoon.

The two Premier League title contenders will renew their rivalry at Wembley when Liverpool FC and Manchester City battle it out for a place in the FA Cup showpiece.

Liverpool FC twice came from behind to rescue a point in a 2-2 draw with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium last weekend thanks to goals from Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane.

Jurgen Klopp then led the Reds to their third Champions League semi-final of his spell in charge of the Merseyside outfit on Wednesday night thanks to a 3-3 draw with Benfica at Anfield.

Manchester City also booked their place in the last four after a high-octane stalemate with Atletico Madrid in the Spanish capital in midweek.

Former Arsenal midfielder Merson believes Liverpool FC have a slight advantage in the FA Cup semi-final seeing as the Reds had an easier assignment against Benfica in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final.

“I got last week’s Premier League prediction right! Manchester City have played out a 2-2 draw with Liverpool this month and I reckon Liverpool have a slight advantage in this game,” Merson told Sportskeeda.

“City had a real hard game against Atletico Madrid, to be fair. They’ve had to travel this week, and it was a very physical game as well.

“Liverpool rested Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, and Fabinho in the Champions League and are almost certain to score goals this weekend.”

Liverpool and Manchester City played out successive 2-2 draws at Anfield and The Etihad this term.

The winner of the semi-final clash will face either Chelsea FC or Crystal Palace in the FA Cup final at Wembley next month.

Liverpool FC have already won silverware this season after the Reds beat Chelsea FC on penalties in the Carabao Cup.

