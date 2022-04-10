Peter Crouch states his prediction for Man City v Liverpool FC

Peter Crouch is backing Liverpool FC to secure a vital win against Manchester City in the title race at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The Reds are looking to seize control of the title race by ending a four-game winless run against the Eastlands outfit in the top-of-the-table clash.

Liverpool FC have won their past 10 games in the Premier League to move to within a point of the current leaders despite trailing Manchester City by as much as 12 points in January.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have capitalised on Manchester City’s 3-2 loss to Tottenham Hotspur and goalless draw with Crystal Palace to put pressure on the defending champions in the title race.

Liverpool FC continued their impressive goal-scoring form with a 3-1 victory over Benfica in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final on Tuesday night.

Speaking to BT Sport after Liverpool FC’s 3-1 victory over Benfica in Portugal, Crouch tipped the Reds to secure a narrow win at Manchester City.

“It’s huge, it doesn’t get bigger does it?” Crouch told BT Sport on Tuesday night. “It’s the two best teams in our country at the moment and by a long distance.

“It’s a toss-up – City have been so fantastic this season but Liverpool are in great form – it’s just about who’s on form on the day really.

“If I had to call it, I think Liverpool can go there and win but listen, it could go either way.”

Liverpool FC have won their last eight games on the road in the Premier League and could set a new club record for consecutive away victories if they beat Manchester City.

Klopp’s men have kept a clean sheet in eight of their past 10 games ahead of Sunday’s trip to Manchester City.

Looking ahead to Sunday’s clash, Reds captain Jordan Henderson praised his team-mates for keeping themselves in the running for the title.

“It’s a huge game,” said Henderson. “It’s a big opportunity really, but it’s only an opportunity because of what we’ve done probably since then, over the past few months – how we’ve been performing, how we’ve been playing and the results we’ve picked up.

“It’s an opportunity that people probably wouldn’t have thought we would have had a few months back. But we’re there and we’ve just got to go out and perform to the best of our ability, and hopefully that’s enough to get a good result at the Etihad.”

Manchester City have also kept 18 clean sheet in the 2021-22 Premier League campaign but will face the league’s top goal-scorers in Liverpool FC.

