Steven Gerrard gives his verdict on Man City v Liverpool FC

Steven Gerrard says Liverpool FC’s top-of-the-table clash against Manchester City is “too close to call” ahead of the title showdown at The Etihad on Sunday afternoon.

The Reds have the opportunity to finish the day the top of the Premier League table for the first time since October if Jurgen Klopp’s side manage to end a four-game winless run against the Citizens.

Liverpool FC were 3-1 winners against Benfica in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final in Portugal on Tuesday night as Manchester City edged to a narrow 1-0 victory over Atletico Madrid at The Etihad.

The Merseyside outfit have won 10 successive Premier League games to move to within a point of Manchester City having previously trailed Pep Guardiola’s side by as much as 12 points earlier in 2022.

Manchester City have won three of their past five Premier League games to lose their cushion in the title race ahead of the final eight games of the 2021-22 season.

Former Liverpool FC captain and Aston Villa manager Gerrard felt that it’s possible to predict the outcome of Sunday’s clash.

“It is a mouth-watering game, of course it is,” Gerrard said on Friday.

“It has been a fascinating title race and it’s a game that everyone is looking forward to. I’m no different. Yes [it’s too close to call].

“You’ll all know what outcome I would like, but I think you have to respect City: they are at home, it’s a really tough game for Liverpool as well. I’d be guessing at the outcome of the game because it could go either way for sure.”

Liverpool FC haven’t been able to keep a clean sheet in their past 11 trips to The Etihad but the Reds have managed to avoid conceding in eight of their past 10 league victories.

Manchester City have won eight of their past nine home fixtures apart from a 3-2 loss to Tottenham Hotspur last month.

Looking ahead to Sunday’s showdown, Reds forward Mohamed Salah said: “We’ve won the last 10 games in the Premier League so we are in a good way, and hopefully we can win the next game.

“We look at this situation now and we just have to enjoy it. We can’t be in this situation and feel pressure. We just have to enjoy it and go for everything.”

Liverpool FC will host Benfica at Anfield and Manchester City will travel to Atletico Madrid in the second legs of their Champions League quarter-finals on Wednesday night.

