Wayne Rooney reveals his prediction for Man City v Liverpool FC

Wayne Rooney believes that Liverpool FC could be set to beat Manchester City in Sunday’s Premier League title showdown at The Etihad.

The Reds head into the game looking to secure a victory which would move them above the Citizens in the title race, with Liverpool FC currently a point behind Pep Guardiola’s defending champions.

Jurgen Klopp’s side moved to the top of the table temporarily on Saturday afternoon thanks to their 2-0 victory against Watford, but City soon moved back into top spot thanks to their 2-0 win away at Burnley later in the day.

The stage is now set for a mouth-watering showdown at The Etihad as Liverpool FC attempt to leapfrog the Citizens into top spot with seven games left to play after Sunday’s clash.

Former Manchester United star Rooney admits that he “wishes” that neither Liverpool FC nor Manchester City were going to win the title this season, but he then tipped the Reds to claim a victory on Sunday when asked about the game.

“The game on Sunday could decide where the title goes because the two teams, I don’t think any of them are going to drop points,” Rooney said on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football.

“They both might be the two best teams in Europe at the moment and I think City’s response to Liverpool winning the early kick-off was massive and that is what champions do.

“When they’ve both got a pressure game, they take that pressure away and they win the game. Now we’ve got a very interesting game coming up on Sunday.”

Asked for his favourite to win the title, Rooney replied: “I wish none of them”.

He then added: “I think it could go either way. Liverpool are on a great run of form, as are City. I think Liverpool can go there and win.”

Liverpool FC have been in excellent form in recent weeks, and they have won their last 10 games in a row in the Premier League to close the gap on Manchester City at the top of the table.

After Sunday’s clash, the Merseyside outfit will take on Manchester United, Everton and Newcastle United in their next three games.

The Reds will also play Manchester City once again, this time in the FA Cup semi-finals, on Saturday 16 April.

