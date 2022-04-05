Andy Cole urges Man United to consider signing ‘absolutely frightening’ 18-year-old

Andy Cole believes that Manchester United should consider making a summer move to sign the “absolutely frightening” Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund this summer.

The Red Devils are bound to be linked with a whole host of potential recruits in the coming weeks and months as they prepare to bolster their squad ahead of next season.

Much of Manchester United’s transfer plans this summer are likely to hinge on who they decide to bring in as their new permanent manager to replace Ralf Rangnick at Old Trafford.

However, there has already been plenty of speculation about the potential summer targets at Old Trafford in recent weeks as the countdown to the summer window continues.

West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice has also been touted as a possible target for the Red Devils this summer as they look to add to their options in the middle of the park.

But former Manchester United star Cole reckons that the Red Devils would probably be better off splashing their cash on Bellingham, who has been in great form for club and country lately.

Speaking to Sky Sports, as quoted by Metro, Cole said: “£150m for a holding midfield player [Rice]? That’s a lot of money. Not sure how many goals he’s going to get you from that position.

“We were just talking, if the opportunity comes about when Rice is available in the summer and you had Bellingham come available, who would you spend your £150m on?

“Personally, I would go with Bellingham, he’s 18 years of age and he goes that way, that way [points up and down], he creates chances, he scores goals.

“For such a young man, his ability is absolutely frightening. Bellingham has something extra, just energy.”

Manchester United were held to a frustrating 1-1 draw by Leicester City at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

They will attempt to get back to winning ways in the top flight when they travel to Everton on Saturday lunchtime, with the Red Devils three points off fourth place having played a game less than Arsenal.

