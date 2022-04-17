Incoming Manchester United boss Erik Ten Hag wants to bring Aurelien Tchouameni to Old Trafford this summer, according to reports.

ESPN is reporting that Ten Hag, who they claim is set to be appointed as the club’s new manager in the coming weeks, is “keen” on bringing the 22-year-old AS Monaco midfielder to Old Trafford ahead of next season.

The story also claims that Ten Hag discussed his thoughts about the players the Red Devils need to sign this summer as part of his recent interview with the Old Trafford club.

It’s claimed in the story that Manchester United’s recruitment department have been finalising their shortlist for players in each position ahead of the summer transfer window – and that Ten Hag will be able to present his own candidates and targets. Among them, it is claimed, is Monaco midfielder Tchouameni.

According to the article, Monaco are open to the prospect of selling the France international this summer, and would likely ask for a fee in the region of €60m-€70m.

Tchouameni has been in fine form lately and made his first appearance for the France national team in September last year.

The midfielder has been a regular fixture in the AS Monaco side this season, scoring one goal and making one assist in 30 Ligue 1 appearances for the French club. He has also featured seven times in the Europa League.

Tchouameni – who was born in Rouen, France – signed for AS Monaco from Bordeaux in the January transfer window in 2020.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are preparing for their trip to take on old rivals Liverpool FC at Anfield on Tuesday night in the Premier League.

